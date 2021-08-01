Singles Club Members Support Worthy Causes

Jan Hansen

Members of the PebbleCreek Singles Club recently did community service to show support for those less fortunate. Four hours were spent sorting and packing food items at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise.

The Singles Club members do volunteer work for many worthy causes, and each year they also select a local charity to support. This year, their selection is All Faith Community Services. The mission of All Faith is to help the less fortunate and provide needed assistance to residents in the Goodyear and Buckeye area. Many are seniors and pet owners who have few means with which to purchase sufficient dog and cat food for their pets, especially during the “dog” days of summer. During the month of August, the Singles Club members are collecting cans and small bags of dog and cat food to help support this need.

September is Hunger Awareness Month, and the campaign goal is to collect as many $1 bills as possible because each dollar equals seven meals for the needy. This also helps prepare for the holiday season, and their hope this year is to reach a goal of $30,000. Members who donate $1 or sell $1 meal tickets are then entered into a raffle for a number of great prizes. Any members who are interested in donating $1 or selling meal tickets can do so at the August membership meeting. September also is the month for collecting lap blankets, jackets, gloves, and any items needed as the seasons change.

Various activities are being posted daily on the PebbleCreek Singles webpage, which include weekly and monthly games, golf, and special events. Bingo at the Riverboat, the Hall of Fame Firefighting Museum tour, and the Arizona Culinary Institute are a few special events scheduled for August.

All single residents of PebbleCreek are welcome to join. Additional information is available on the website at www.pcsingles.org or by contacting Lynne Johnson at 602-793-4857.