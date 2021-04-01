Singles Club Members Enjoy Happy Hour at Wigwam

Jan Hansen

Outdoor gatherings are becoming more popular as a way to be safe and still enjoy social interaction with fellow members and friends. On March 9, members gathered on the patio at the Wigwam Resort for a happy hour get together.

The club’s activities are gradually moving forward with more outdoor and small group events being added to the calendar. An outdoor membership meeting was held on March 7 at Sunrise Park. Cassie Wilkins, executive director of All Faith Community Services Organization, was the guest speaker. All Faith is the charity the membership has chosen to donate to and support for 2021. It was founded in 1996 to fill the gap in services for those living in the far west Valley who are in critical need, providing food supplies, clothing, and basic necessities. Their services also include job training, education, and volunteer opportunities. More than 2,500 households per month are impacted by All Faith’s programs. It seeks to make long-lasting changes in the lives of the individuals it serves with self-help and work-based programs. Their concept is to provide a hand-up, not a hand-out service, which would empower individuals to overcome and succeed, and thereby improve their lives as well as those of their families. This year the Singles Club has chosen to show support for this Goodyear/Buckeye community.

Other events on the calendar for March and April include a luncheon/casino trip to Desert Diamond Casino, happy hour at The Sicilian Butcher, Valley Metro Light Rail with a stop at the Farmers Market, and also Easter dinner.

For the latest update on calendar events, refer to the PC Singles webpage.

The Singles Cub is a social club, not a dating club, and all single residents of PebbleCreek are welcome to join. For more information on membership, please contact Lynne Johnson at 602-793-6857.