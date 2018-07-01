Silhouettes on the wave

Lynn Warren

Pictured here are silhouettes of PC hikers enjoying riding the Wave—no, not “The Wave” which is a coveted hike destination just south of Kanab, UT, but rather an impressive rock formation inside the Wave Cave at the south end of the Superstitions, just west of the Peralta Trailhead. On Memorial Day, seven hikers took advantage of light I-10 traffic and headed east to explore this interesting attraction which the hikers had heard about but had never explored. Although lots of other hikers had the same idea, the PC hikers were lucky and after a short, steep hike reached the cave between groups and had the cave almost to themselves; this allowed plenty of time to look around and take pictures inside the large cave/alcove and of scenic Barkley Basin in the distance far below. Not satisfied, the group added extra distance with follow-on hiking west toward Hieroglyphic Canyon to complete a nine-mile hike. The club enjoys fun and sometimes adventurous hikes all around the valley and challenges the summer heat to explore new trails for the next season; visit the club’s website at pchikers.org for more information and pictures.