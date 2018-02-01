Shalom Club news

Laurie Rosenbloom

We began the start of the New Year with a gathering of Shalom Club’s of the West Valley. We called it “A Gathering of Jews in the Desert.” Trilogy of Vistancia, Corte Bella, Westbrook Village, Sun City West, Sun City Grand, Sun City Festival and about 60 Shalom Club members from PebbleCreek were there. What a great opportunity to mingle with others and meet new friends!

The definition of the word gem is characterized by something great. That’s how you would describe the night of January 21-“A gem of an evening.” This well attended evening of approximately 100 seasoned and new members gathered at various homes. Conversations flowed, food was shared and people got to know one another in warm personal settings. Afterwards all met at Eagle’s Nest for the dessert gala and the election of new officers to the board.

Thank you to Joan Wendroff and Esther Schatz for planning this night. Also, many thanks to our hosts for opening their homes: Dale Gartenberg, Karen Colgan, Carl and Esther Schatz, Joan and Glenn Grube, Andrea and Herb Hodes, Judy and Jerry Layne, Hermine and Les Sulzberg, Phyllis and Les Minsuk, Lil and Dave Wattenberg and Ricki and Howard Isador.

Our movie discussion group has been changed to Friday, 4:00 p.m. in Tuscany Falls, Palermo Room. The first meeting was January 12. Hopefully, this change will work better for everyone. Steve Shaffer has compiled a list of some excellent movies to discuss. They include: All the Money in the World, The Darkest Hour and Molly’s Game.

It is not too late to begin reading the book for February’s discussion group, The Zoo Keeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman. We will meet February 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Tuscany Falls. Joan Wendroff will be the moderator for the book.

This is it! We have finalized our plans! It is happening! The Babies Dinner Dance will be on February 24 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The band plays from 6:00-9:30 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. More information will follow.

Check out our website for additional information on events and to sign up for activities: Pcshalomclub.org.

Interested in joining, please contact Lil Wattenberg at lilwattenberg@yahoo.com or 623-536-6245.