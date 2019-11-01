Shalom Club members display their talents

Laurie Rosenbloom

They met on Sept. 22, for an evening of painting and fun at Creative Escape in Goodyear. This event, organized by Judy Friedman, required painting a canvas scene titled, Hot August Nights. Each painting took about two hours to complete with easy step-by-step instruction. Both owners are artists who started their business two years ago.

We concluded the holiday of Yom Kippur with our traditional Break-the-Fast. Approximately 95 people attended and enjoyed this customary meal. Thank you, Howard and Ricki Isador, for organizing this event.

Are you attending the “Musical Luncheon Bus Trip” to Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa on Sunday, Nov. 3? Transportation is included—a luxury comfortable bus to and from Mesa. You’ll enjoy all-you-can-eat pizza and a fabulous show! The cost is $25 per person. Organ Stop Pizza is home to the Mighty Wurlitzer, one of the finest and largest theater organs in the world. The trip is organized by Joan Grube.

Mark your calendar for Dec. 22, and come join us to celebrate our annual Chanukah Party at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom at 6 p.m. It will be an evening of tradition with latkes, carving stations, and the lighting of the menorah—truly a Festival of Lights.

Book discussion group: Judy Ruck conducted the group’s first meeting on Oct. 22, at Lil Wattenberg’s home. This meeting was basically an organizational one with book recommendations, meeting dates and times, determining the roles of the moderator, and so on.

Movie discussion group: A new concept? How about a movie discussion group plus discussions on some of the new series available on television stations such a Netflix, led by Steve Shaffer? Additional information will follow from Steve.

After the club business meeting in October, Esther Eisler gave a brief presentation on her genealogy research and offered to help others get started with their own search. Thank you, Esther. What a wonderful gesture!

Our upcoming general meeting on Nov. 17, will focus on taking nominations from the floor on open board seats, followed by candidates introducing themselves, and then closing with nominations. We hope you attend this important meeting.

Check out our website for additional information on events and to sign up for activities at www.pcshalomclub.org.

If you’re interested in joining, contact Lil Wattenberg at lilwattenberg@yahoo.com or 623-536-6245.