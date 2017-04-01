Kathy Gorchesky

The five senses of Sedona were explored on a recent LifeLong Learning trip. The group traveled to Sedona for the Sedona International Film Festival. During the bus ride, the geology of the region was discussed in detail and the travelers actually got to touch the rocks. Once in Sedona they saw an independent film followed by a question and answer period with the actress, writer and director. Original music was heard throughout the film. All enjoyed lunch while being surrounded by the red rocks at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. A final stop was made to the airport overlook where the group experienced the fresh winter air and beautiful Sedona views.