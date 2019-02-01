Sensational National Pickleball tournament coming to PebbleCreek

Sheri Sears and Rene deLassus work their way up to the front of the court; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Byron Knapp plays with an animated passion for the game; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Andrea Dilger and Rick Watson concentrate on covering the middle of the court; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Sheri Sears keeps her eyes on the ball, practicing what she preaches; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Steve Cain and Bob Chester demonstrate a serving technique called stacking, common with left-handed players; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Linda Krueger shows off her frontline approach; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Mo Richardson sends off a mean serve; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Shari Burns and Debbie Zink are ready for the third shot drop placed in their kitchen; Photo by Dannie Cortez. Robin Weaver returns a deep serve; Photo by Dannie Cortez.

Pancho Epstein

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the States. It is the greatest show on courts; fast play and marvelous entertainment.

You’ll see pickleball at its finest at the fourth annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Club USAPA Sanctioned 50+ Doubles Tournament.

The exciting action occurs over a three-day period: Women’s Doubles, Wednesday, February 13; Mixed Doubles, Thursday, February 14; Men’s Doubles, Friday, February 15.

More than 550 players from the USA and Canada have entered this double-elimination event. Games in the Winner’s Bracket are best two out of three to 11 (win by two); the Opportunity Bracket plays one game to 15 (win by two).

Skill levels are 3.0-5.0 and age groups; 50-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70+.

In addition to the pickleball action, vendors will be selling the latest in women’s and men’s sports apparel, jewelry, paddles and pickleball mementos.

Food and drinks will be available.

Plus, you can start your mornings off at “The Sweet Spot,” which will be offering free homemade sweets and freshly brewed coffee at 7:30 a.m. Yes, free.

Opening ceremonies on all three days are at approximately 7:45 a.m.; Playing times are 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. There is no admission charge or parking fee.

All play takes place at the 20-court PebbleCreek Pickleball Complex on the Tuscany side of PebbleCreek off Club House Dr.