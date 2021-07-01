Second Dose Dance Party

Rodney Jackson

This is a two-night dance party event, Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Rodney Jackson.

Your “first dose” will be administered on Wednesday, July 21 with the band Flavour taking the stage with their mix of DJ party music geared for the entire crowd, mixed with live instrumental performances. These guys know how to get a party started and keep a party going! Flavour is a Phoenix-based band formed in 2012. They play cover and original music in the genres of R&B, jazz, neo soul, reggae, pop, blues, and Top 40. Their unique sound and versatility have landed them performances at venues all around the Valley!

Then, wait 24 hours and come back for your “second dose,” administered on Thursday, July 22, as Rhythm Edition makes their return to the PebbleCreek stage. You already know this band can bring the house down!

Two heavy doses of party fun with no side effects! Let’s party again PebbleCreek!

Doors open promptly at 5:30 p.m. each evening. This is a free event for the residents of PebbleCreek only. Please bring your homeowners card to be admitted. There is no reserve seating, and there will be a cash bar.