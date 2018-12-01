Save the date for 10th annual Golf Tournament

Suzanne Rambach

The PC Irish American Club will hold its tenth annual Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 10 benefiting several local charities. This year’s event will again include a 9-hole step aside scramble in addition to an 18-hole two best ball competition.

The entry fees for 9-holes and for 18-holes will be determined soon. Last year’s tournament quickly sold out. Therefore, we are restricting registration to PCIAC members and their family and friends through December 31. Registration will be open to all PebbleCreekers starting January 1, 2019.

Entries must be received by February 22, 2019.

This is a great fun filled event with a variety of prizes and the event includes separate flights for men, women and mixed couples. It also benefits local charities that are so important to PebbleCreek and Goodyear.

Please contact Mike Harrington at 303-324-9633 or mdharrington@cox.net with questions you may have regarding signup, formation of teams or payment.