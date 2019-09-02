Save The Date!

Suzanne Butler, Publicity Chair

Mark your calendar for the 23rd annual PebbleCreek Fall Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, November 2, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 30 and are $15 per person. Donations are also welcome.

All the monies will be given to the Goodyear Police Department’s Shop With A Cop program. This program is a community event that will be held at the Walmart on Estrella Parkway in December. Needy children chosen to attend this event are from the Goodyear community and will be escorted by a member of the Police department to shop. All PebbleCreek residents are welcome to attend.