Save the date

George Warden

Fresh off the success of our 2017 Masquerade Ball in Paris, we would like to make the public aware of our 2018 event.

The new name for this year’s event is Cabaret Ball at the Ritz. We had a sell out last year. Many people waited until the last minute to buy tickets, only to find out it was a sell-out.

This year’s date is Saturday, November 10, 2018, 6:00 p.m. at Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Mark your calendars.

More details will be given in the coming months. To make early bird reservations, send your request to: fffsocialclub@yahoo.com or call our club Secretary, Carol Bell at 323-533-5050. All early bird requests will be given priority table and seating selection. Tickets go on sale September 1, 2018 to the general public.