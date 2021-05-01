Rovin’ Pebbles at Sunrise Park

Carole Schumacher

Rovin’ Pebbles RV Club gathered at Sunrise Park on April 7 to celebrate spring and enjoy time together for their annual spring picnic. Grillmaster Ken Schumacher and Assistant Grillmaster Suzy Burwick treated the club to grilled hamburgers and all the fixings—potato salad, baked beans, chips, topped off with cupcakes for everyone. As is tradition with the club, everyone brought their camping chair and favorite beverage to enjoy as they swapped stories of past trips and upcoming travel plans.

We welcomed new members to the club: Ed Cleary and his wife, Cathy Curtin Cleary; Randy Kephart and his wife, Nancy Shaw Kephart; and John and Marla Benner. The club currently has 88 members.

Rovin’ Pebbles is a group of PebbleCreek residents who enjoy each other’s company and traveling with our RVs. We plan trips throughout the year, depending on wagonmasters to provide guidance and support along the journey. Caravans in 2021 have included a rally in Quartzsite, Ariz. in January (Kathryn Sarter, wagonmaster); a trip to Las Vegas in February (Len & Julie Magsamen, wagonmasters); a caravan to Casa Grande in March (Barb and Bill Van Trump, wagonmasters), and a visit to Lake Patagonia State Park in April (Susie Nash and Allen King, wagonmasters).

The club will resume their monthly meetings on May 5 at 4:30 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Next to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and will continue monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Advance sign up is required.

For more information on PebbleCreek Rovin’ Pebbles RV Club, please go to pcrvclub.org, or contact President Carole Schumacher, or any one of our directors, Barb Van Trump, Suzie Burwick, or Debbie Arsenault. The club is always seeking new members to enjoy the camaraderie of RVing together.