Rotary Making a Difference in Our Community

Joan Smith

The Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Foundation had an outstanding response to its fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop held Feb. 21 at the PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls East Course. This tournament continues to grow in recognition by players and sponsors because of the charitable good works by the club that make a difference in our local community.

“This has been an especially challenging year for our community due to COVID-19. Many of our non-profits have been overwhelmed with the number of clients they are serving. The overwhelming success of this year’s Rotary tournament allows us to partner with many of those organizations again with even more dollars!” said Joan Smith, Rotary Club president. “This commitment to give back is embodied in the ‘Service Above Self’ motto that anchors Rotary’s mission.”

“We are genuinely grateful for the outpouring of support from our tournament sponsors and, of course, the record number of golfers who participated—we were sold out!” said Jim Frey, Rotary Club Foundation tournament co-chair. “This is our primary annual event which generates funds to re-invest in the community through a variety of charitable donations to local non-profits, six $1,000 scholarships, youth leadership programs, local service projects including COVID-19 response,” said Frey.

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the ball drop took place without a big fanfare. We are very appreciative of the Goodyear Fire Department for bringing their ladder truck and dropping 400 numbered pre-sold golf balls onto the putting green. The lucky ball number this year that rolled into the designated hole was held by Lynda Hyde of Love Your Brand PS who won $3,000!

The Rotary Club Foundation truly appreciates the generosity of area businesses and community patrons in supporting the tournament. Major sponsors included: The OPUS Group, Robson Reserve, Heart One Associates, Sun Health Foundation Rancho La Loma, Johnson Wealth Management, Argent Solar, Abrazo West Campus, Freedom Audiology, Estrella Mountain Community College, Burns & McDonnell, Big O’ Tires, Macy’s Logistics, Window World of Phoenix, KW Realty-Okie Arnot, Broker, Kelley’s Insurance Services, ADM Group, The Orchard at Rancho La Loma, Jones Ford Buckeye, plus our many hole sponsors. These area businesses should be thanked and, more importantly, deserve our business. They believe in helping our community.

“Our club is dedicated to ‘Service Above Self’ and we partner with 1.2 million other Rotarians around the world who are committed to truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship, and enriching communities,” said Smith. The club currently meets every Wednesday from 7 to 8 a.m. by Zoom and is a group of neighbors, community leaders, and local citizens uniting for the common good. Visitors are always welcome. For further information, contact Joan Smith at 623-698-0618 or [email protected]