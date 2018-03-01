Rotary Club of PebbleCreek to sponsor Charity Golf Tournament

Bob Charlton

The Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek has announced plans for its inaugural Charity Golf Tournament on March 17, 2018 at the PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls Golf Club.

The 18-hole scramble format tournament will begin with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start. The $360 foursome fee ($100 individual fee) includes golf, cart, lunch, first/second place prizes, and raffle prizes.

Sponsorship packages are also available for local businesses interested in supporting the Rotary Club’s charitable efforts.

“Our Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Club was chartered in November and our nearly 30 members are excited about this fundraising opportunity to support local community charities and needs,” said Joan Smith, club president.

The PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls Golf Club is located at 16222 Clubhouse Drive, Goodyear, AZ. The entry deadline for the tournament is March 9, 2018.

Checks should be made payable to the Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek.

“Our club is dedicated to service above self and we partner with 1.2 million other Rotarians around the world dedicated to truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship, and enriched communities,” said Smith. The club meets every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 a.m. in the Chianti Room of the PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls clubhouse—a group of neighbors, community leaders and local citizens uniting for the common good. Visitors are welcome.

For more information about the gold tournament, sponsorship opportunities, and registration forms, contact John Spooler at johnspooler@yahoo.com, 623-695-6614; Joan Smith at jbsmith80@aol.com, 503-348-9468 or Pat Enyeart at eny617@gmail.com, 623-251-1267.