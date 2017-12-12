Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek is officially charted

Bob Charlton

The new Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek received its official Charter from Rotary International at the special Charter Celebration and Dinner on November 2, 2017, inducting 22 members in the Chianti Room of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Rotary District Governor Nancy Van Pelt presented the Charter to Joan Smith, the new club president.

The Charter Night Celebration included a wonderful dinner provided by ou.ery own PebbleCreek banquet team. An inspirational talk by Craig Wilson, past District Governor and member of the Phoenix 100 Club, was a highlight of the program.

In addition to the District Governor, Nancy Van Pelt and the 22 Charter Members of the new Rotary Club, several distinguished guests were present including Rotary International Past President Ray Klinginsmith; past district governors and local club representatives from across Arizona gathered to support and applaud the first club in District 5495 and the newest club in Arizona.

Based on th.alue of Service Above Self, with the first club started in Chicago, Illinois in 1905, this new club will join 34,000 other Rotary clubs around the world with 1.2 million members dedicated to truth, fairness, goodwill, friendship and enriched communities. The Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek is open for membership. Rotary International’s purpose is to bring together professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards and advance goodwill and peace.

“We are proud and excited to have the spirit of Rotary thriving again in the Goodyear PebbleCreek community,” said John Spooler, long-time Rotarian and PebbleCreek resident who inspired and was the organizational lead in the formation of the club. “Over a decade ago, a local club which met at PebbleCreek moved and I have been committed to re-building a Rotary presence in the PebbleCreek community.” At the ceremony Spooler was also recognized as a Paul Harris Society member for his generous contributions to the Rotary International Foundation.

Concluding the charter ceremony, Smith underscored that Rotary is simply a mix of neighbors, community leaders and global citizens uniting for the common good.

Experienced Rotarians and PebbleCreek residents Joan Smith, a former Clackamas, or Rotary Club president, and Tom Leyda, a former Anthem, Arizona Rotary Club treasurer now living in PebbleCreek, were key drivers of the new club’s formation. Smith is serving as president and Leyda as treasurer of the new club.

The club is already engaged in community service projects-—most recently supporting the Tour de Tonopah Bicycle Ride with set-up and water statio.olunteers. Club members als.olunteered for the PIR NASCAR races transporting handicapped race car fans to the gates allowing them to attend the event.

The Rotary Club of Goodyear PebbleCreek meets each Wednesday morning from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. in the Chianti Room of the PebbleCreek Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. “Prospective new members are encouraged t.isit and check out the club. We also welcome snowbird Rotarians from other locations who may reside seasonally in Goodyear PebbleCreek and can participate as affiliate members,” Smith added.

For further information about the Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Club contact Joan Smith at 503-348-9468, jbsmith80@aol.com.