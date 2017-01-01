Roadrunners kick off 2016-2017 season

Lynn Matousek

On December 5, 2016 the PCLGA Roadrunners golf team kicked off the 2016-2017 season at the spectacular Chiricahua Course at Desert Mountain. This Jack Nicklaus course provided challenging golf holes, beautiful views and interesting animals on the course. Many of the team members were treated to their first views of Javelinas (also known as peccaries or skunk pigs) that roam this scenic golf course along with deer and bobcats. Javelinas are medium-sized hoofed mammals of the Tayassuidae family. (See inset picture.)

The PebbleCreek Roadrunners competed with teams from Anthem, Briarwood, Desert Mountain, Red Mountain Ranch, Superstition Mountain, Tonto Verde and Wildfire. After the competition, the PebbleCreek team is in fourth place Gross and third place Net. The eight players who represented the team in this event are pictured above.