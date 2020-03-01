Retired Army Major to be Guest Speaker at Men’s Fellowship

Curt Zimmerman, Publicity

The Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC) will have Retired Army Major General Denny Jackson as their special guest on Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 a.m. in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls. General Jackson will share his personal testimony in his presentation entitled “Leading from the Middle: Remaining Relevant.”

Denny Jackson spent 35 years in the United States Army before retiring as a general officer in 2004. His last job in the Army was as the director of logistics and engineering at United States Central Command headquarters for three years in both Tampa, Florida and Doha, Qatar. Before moving to Arizona, Denny was a senior executive on the management team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a Department of Energy multifunctional research and development facility.

Throughout his adult life he has served in teaching and music ministries at churches nationwide and overseas. He is an ordained deacon and currently serves as an elder and teacher at Desert Springs Community Church here in Goodyear. Denny and his wife, Esther, have lived in the West Valley since moving to Arizona in 2011.

Plan to arrive early as coffee will be provided. All PebbleCreek men are invited to attend. The MCFPC is a group of 130 Christian men that convene monthly meetings, weekly Bible studies, and community outreach activities.