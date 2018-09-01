Residents join the Robson Reserve team

Stacie Mikol

Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek, the Robson Senior Living Community under construction at the southwest corner of PebbleCreek Parkway and Clubhouse Drive adjacent to the PebbleCreek Resort Community, has hired a Director of Sales and Marketing.

PebbleCreek resident Cindy Findley has joined the Robson Reserve team as the community’s Director of Sales and Marketing. Findley will be responsible for pre-leasing efforts and community development.

“We are very excited to welcome Cindy to our team,” said Tom Dorough, Executive Director of Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek. Findley developed her expertise in senior housing while running a business that specialized in locating independent living and assisted living facilities for families. Until recently Findley was the Executive Director of the Arizona Caregiver Coalition. The goal of the nonprofit is to advocate, educate and support over 900,000 family caregivers in the state of Arizona, namely through a caregiver resource call center and complimentary respite programs.

Findley has advanced training in aging in place, dementia and senior real estate. When not playing with her dog, Jonah, at the PebbleCreek dog park, you will find Cindy working on her doctorate in psychology.

“I am delighted to represent Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek to adults seeking a safe and secure, fun place to live when they no longer want to maintain a home,” states Findley. “Resort living without the hassle of home ownership is how I would describe Robson Reserve.”

Spanning approximately 337,000 square feet, Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek will be Robson’s first high-end independent and assisted-living senior community in the West Valley of Phoenix.

The beautifully appointed condo-style rental residences will include 224 units with 191 one-bedroom and 33 two-bedroom apartments. Residents will be able to choose from several different floor plans with square footage ranging from approximately 788 square feet to approximately 1,308 and will feature upscale conveniences including fully-equipped kitchens.

Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek will have its own shared amenities separate from the existing PebbleCreek Resort Community. Residents will be able to enjoy an array of senior services and activities including housekeeping and transportation options, a theater, fitness center with yoga studio, library, salon, resort-style pool, on-site restaurant with chef-curated menus and much more.

A pre-leasing center is anticipated to open soon, located at the Market at Estrella Falls at PebbleCreek Parkway and Monte Vista Drive, between Petco and the Cal Ranch Store. Prospective tenants will be able to view floor plans and learn about the resort-style rental residences. Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek is expected to be ready for residents to move into beginning May of 2019.

For more information, visit robsonreserve.com or call 623-535-1613. To receive the latest updates by email, please be sure to sign up on the Robson Reserve website.