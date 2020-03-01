Resident Shares Time and Talent with Local Students

Brynna Benjamin, LESD Journalism Intern, Verrado High School Class of 2021

The “A” rated Litchfield Elementary School District appreciates its many dedicated volunteers who spend their time helping the children of the community.

Barbara Geiges is one such example, having lived out her dream of being an educator for 30 years, teaching pre-k, kindergarten, third, and fourth grades. After retirement she “desperately missed the kids” and decided to do something about it. Geiges is nearing her fourth year as a volunteer mentor at Litchfield Elementary School and she loves every minute of it.

“I really encourage retired teachers to keep teaching, especially with younger kids. It’s very fulfilling,” Geiges said. “A lot of the kids come from very different family situations and I think I can become everyone’s grandma and that’s wonderful.”

Geiges, affectionately known as Miss G, is beloved by the Owls at their A+ school. The children light up when she walks in the room and she is invaluable to the teaching staff.

Principal Sabine Hopper said, “The kids adore Miss G and she also has a special relationship with their teacher. Our entire Owl family is so grateful for the warmth and joy that Miss G brings to our campus.”

Volunteers like Geiges are needed to love and support students at every school in the district. Children need to know they will always have someone who cares about them and volunteers are key to student success in both school and in life. Geiges shares some incredible stories about her experiences with kids in hopes to encourage other friends and neighbors to volunteer in a local school.

“Last year, there was a difficult little boy in the class and every time I walked in the class he would run up and hug me and that warmed my heart every time,” Geiges said.

Geiges stresses how important teaching and spending time with children is; it leaves a major impact on their lives. You hear on television that people want to change the world, but Miss G says, “You do change the world when you teach kids.”

Superintendent Jodi Gunning says, “Schools cannot do it alone. Our excellence is directly tied to the support of our community and we are deeply appreciative of the time and talent gifted to us by our generous volunteers.”

Learn more about volunteer opportunities throughout Litchfield Elementary School District by visiting the Community Relations Department at www.lesd.k12.az.us or by calling Director of Community Relations Shelly Hornback at 623-535-6047.