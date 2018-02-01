Record setting donation by Wine Club to Kare Bears

Teri Sellers

A donation totaling $10,000 was presented to the Kare Bears after the Wine Club’s December Gala. The PebbleCreek Wine Club has donated to Kare Bears from their December Holiday Gala for some years now. At the 2017 annual December Gala the Wine Club hosted a raffle and a silent auction to raise money to assist Kare Bears in meeting their operational goals. Additionally, this year a live auction was held. It presented an opportunity for bids to be made to win a donation from AmaWaterways for a river wine cruise for two to many European locations.

At the silent auction there were donations from Total Wine & More, Tobin James Winery, extensive items from Young’s Market, the Arizona Cardinals, residents Culver and Karen Stone, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Rombauer Winery, Wagner Family/Caymus Wines, Trinchero Winery, Craggy Range Winery, Paul Hobbs Winery, and Pahlmeyer Winery. All those items were available to win by bids from dinner guests.

Overall the Wine Club, from the three sources of income, raised $10,000 for Kare Bears. The donation presentation was recorded when the Wine Club Board and Auction Coordinator Patti Engelhardt met with Kare Bears Board President Teri Sellers to hand over checks totaling $10,000.

“The generosity of the PebbleCreek Wine Club, not to mention all the effort and work that they put into this event, is overwhelming. I would like to extend a personal thank you on behalf of every Kare Bear board member and volunteer to every club member for this wonderful donation,” Teri Sellers told the group as they handed over the checks.