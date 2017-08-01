August 2017, Clubs & Classes

Ready for some summer fun?

Carol Jones

We’ve got just the thing that will cure those air conditioning blues.

Nadine Larder and Henry Bosak are prepared to transport you to a place that will most certainly entice you to leave the summer doldrums behind.

Nadine — artist, author and entrepreneur – will share her high-energy brand of Intuitive Painting for Beginners. Students will learn techniques to produce their very own piece of art similar. Your friends and family will be astounded at your new-found talent!

Meanwhile Henry, a highly-skilled graphic artist, will guide intermediate students as they accomplish Realism with Acrylics. Each student will come away from Henry’s class with a painting just like the coffee mug and spoon photo pictured here – imagine that, all in one day!

Both classes, presented by the PebbleCreek Art Club, are available to club members and non-member PebbleCreek residents. Simply go to the Art Club website www.pcac.clubexpress.com to get all the details about both classes and register right away. Class space is limited.

Nadine Larder – Thursdays, August 3,10,17 and 24, 2017 (9:00 a.m. to noon) Fee: $105/members and $115/non-members

Henry Bosak – Tuesday, August 15, 2017 (8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Fee: $37/members and $47/non-members