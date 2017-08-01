Ready for some summer fun?

Carol Jones

We’ve got just the thing that will cure those air conditioning blues.

Nadine Larder and Henry Bosak are prepared to transport you to a place that will most certainly entice you to leave the summer doldrums behind.

Nadine — artist, author and entrepreneur – will share her high-energy brand of Intuitive Painting for Beginners. Students will learn techniques to produce their very own piece of art similar. Your friends and family will be astounded at your new-found talent!

Meanwhile Henry, a highly-skilled graphic artist, will guide intermediate students as they accomplish Realism with Acrylics. Each student will come away from Henry’s class with a painting just like the coffee mug and spoon photo pictured here – imagine that, all in one day!

Both classes, presented by the PebbleCreek Art Club, are available to club members and non-member PebbleCreek residents. Simply go to the Art Club website www.pcac.clubexpress.com to get all the details about both classes and register right away. Class space is limited.

Nadine Larder – Thursdays, August 3,10,17 and 24, 2017 (9:00 a.m. to noon) Fee: $105/members and $115/non-members

Henry Bosak – Tuesday, August 15, 2017 (8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Fee: $37/members and $47/non-members