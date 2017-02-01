Raffle baskets… AND MORE!

Penny Schneider

Have you made plans yet for March 11? Have you bought your ticket?

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, in the Chianti Room of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse there will be an impressive assortment of raffle baskets arranged on the tables. These baskets have been assembled for the fifth annual Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Arizona Chapter Q of the National TTT Society. Once again vendors have been generous with their donations as well as artists and crafters of the PebbleCreek Community. In addition to the several baskets, silent auction items have been set aside to highlight the finer art and jewelry contributed to our event. We are very pleased to have so many beautiful items to offer this year. The doors will be opened at 10:30 a.m. for viewing these items on March 11.

Pictured with this article is one view of some of the items offered last year. Just as a reminder to the ladies that attended then, the proceeds from the luncheon and raffles gave Chapter Q enough funds to send eight more girls to camp. Our total of campers, over the nine years we’ve been part of this organization, is now at 42 with an additional eight new campers planned for this coming summer’s camp program.

With a successful fashion show, our excitement for the new camping season increases as the activities with our selected girls begin. In March we hold a Meet and Greet for them and their parents. In April the new campers get to see some of their camping equipment and more information about the experiences of camping that they will have. Then in May the one activity that the girls really enjoy is the clothes shopping. By June all the paperwork will have been done, so getting the girls to the bus for Prescott and their week of camping in the cool pines will take place. On Friday the day the girls return from Whispering Pines, the members have found that the eight fourth graders have grown in spirit and character in just one week. In July we have a picnic with them to review their camping experience and start them off for the new school year and fifth grade with most of their school supplies.

The members of Arizona Chapter Q greatly appreciate the support and contributions that we have received over the past four camping seasons and the resulting success with our young girls. It is with this support that we can work towards each new season and the selection of deserving young fourth grade girls who merit the chance for a fun-filled summer experience.