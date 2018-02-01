Quilters draw winner of Opportunity Quilt

Marlene Kuskie

It was with great anticipation and excitement that the winner of the annual Opportunity Quilt Raffle was drawn. In recent years, several members of the PebbleCreek Quilters make a quilt to be raffled at the Holiday Luncheon. Proceeds from the raffle are used to buy supplies for community service projects, buy/maintain equipment in the fiber arts room and other activities by the membership. Marlene Kuskie was the winner/recipient of the 2017 Opportunity Quilt.

The 2017 Opportunity Quilt was created by Cheryl McGovern and Donna Cousino. The Southwest design of the quilt titled Desert Ridge Trail was designed by Elizabeth Anne Quilt Designs and personally pieced by Cheryl McGovern. Donna Cousino designed and completed the intricate longarm quilting.

The 2018 Opportunity Quilt was revealed January 8 at the monthly meeting. It was designed and pieced by Jean Fry and quilted by Cindy Santoro. Look for it at PebbleCreek activities and the March 18, 2018 quilt show. Tickets are $1 for one or six tickets for $5.