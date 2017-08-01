Pro’s Corner

Q. I am now 64 years of age and have been playing with a 10 year old set of clubs that have regular shafts. My swing speed is less than it was so should I think of moving to a more flexible and lighter senior’s shaft?

A. It would be of use to attend one of PebbleCreek’s demo days or get fit by one of our Golf Professionals at the Reid/West Golf Academy located at Tuscany Falls, and test sets offered in seniors flex. Usually, as your swing speed slows down, the softer shaft will result in more distance and accuracy. Launch monitors help and many times seniors will transition to irons first and then to a more flexible shaft in woods later. It depends on the individual. Try before you buy.