Postcard perfect

Shawnee Robison

Wow! This looks like a sales pitch, postcard, to me! Don’t YOU think? Well—I took this in our own back yard here in PebbleCreek! While I was enjoying Karaoke, I watched the ducks glide effortlessly across the pond behind the Eagle’s Nest Dining Room. I couldn’t keep myself from snapping this picture from the patio! What a sight! I HAD to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming! It just took my breath away! Mmmmm-mmm!! So beautiful here in PebbleCreek, isn’t it?

I sure hope you enjoy living here and capturing moments like this as much as I do! I hope you enjoy the view in YOUR backyard, fellow Creekers!