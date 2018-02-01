Playing Pickleball Jamaican Style

Cindy Watty

A group of 56 PebbleCreek and other pickleball enthusiasts enjoyed a week of play on the pickleball courts at the beautiful Sandals South Coast resort in Jamaica this past December. They also spent a lot of time on the beach, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, snorkeling, zip-lining, dining and tasting a wide variety of rum drinks.

In 2018, we are offering two full weeks of pickleball fun, again at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica. “Jammin’ 2 Jamaica” Week 1 will be November 28-December 5, and Week 2 will be December 5-12.

The Amalfi Coast and Sicily land tour (September 29-October 9, 2018) still has a few spots remaining! Join us on this private, customized trip for only 20 people.

Our February meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month (February 20), instead of the last Tuesday. We’ll be meeting in the Palm Room of the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse and the topic will be “All About River Cruising!”

Come and join us! All PebbleCreek residents and renters are welcome.

Contact Cindy Watty, President 623-505-3004 or watty.cindy@gmail.com.