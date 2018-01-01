PJ’s for a great cause

Karen Bush

One fun Saturday morning in November Picklegals brought children’s pajamas; to the courts and played in their pajamas, it brought some interesting looks and comments like, “Gee did you over sleep this morning?” Meanwhile, for a month Unit 51 and friends collected pajamas and books for a grand total of over 100 pairs of pajamas and 70 books for The Pajama Program, an organization that provides comfort and love in the way of new pajamas and new books to children in need. Snuggling up in new, warm pajamas with their very own book to read gives lonely children a secure and nurturing bedtime environment. This is the fifth year we have collected pajamas for this program and thanks to all of the generous donations with over 100, we have set a new record! Our pajamas and books will be divided between the greater Phoenix Pajama Program Chapter and our local New Life Center an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their children right here in Goodyear. Thank you again to everyone who donated to this worthy cause; you have brightened the life of a child this holiday season!