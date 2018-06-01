Picklegals tutus and tiaras birthday celebration

Karen Bush

In April picklegals celebrated spring and summer birthdays with a princess theme by wearing tutus and tiaras while playing pickleball during their regular Saturday morning play. It was an enchanting morning complete with a delicious brunch, a birthday cake and, of course, pickleball! After all of that the gals were treated to a rousing train ride by picklegal and engineer Martha Urbin on her True American Classics trackless train. A big thanks goes out to Julie Cardinale for organizing this really fun event! v