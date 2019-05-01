PickleGal’s Beach Party Fun

Karen Bush

The surf was up on the last Saturday of March as the PickleGals enjoyed “A Day at the Beach” theme while playing pickleball. With beach towels and toys in tow the Beach Boys’ Surfin’ USA played as the gals went on to start their round robin. As always, theme Saturdays are a lot of fun! The party continued after play as the gals went over to the backyard beach of one of the members for an afternoon of lunch, margaritas, pool ping pong and just floating in the pool. How relaxing! The only thing missing was the sand!