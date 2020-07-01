Pickleball Players are Back on the Courts!

Cynthia Schwartz

Pickleball courts are open in PebbleCreek! After weeks of being shut down, the HOA worked with the PC Pickleball Club on protocols and guidelines for opening up the courts, so that all residents could play. While all club events and socials are canceled, players are excited that they are out in the sun and playing with old and new friends.

Martha Urbin, president of the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club, said, “With the trying times all of us are experiencing during this current pandemic, it is great to see all of the pickleball players joining forces together to abide by all the required restrictions in order to play our favorite sport of pickleball. With less than a week of having only odd numbered courts available, we were able to expand to playing on all 20 courts. We must continue due diligence with necessary restrictions and social distancing to keep our community safe. As time passes and no COVID-19 cases appear in PebbleCreek, we will continue working with our HOA representatives to move slowly towards easing more restrictions and eventually be able to start hosting club events and socials once again.”

Heard on the courts:

“I’m so happy to be back playing pickleball. It’s important to exercise and enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine!”

“Thanks to the PC Pickleball Board and the HOA for working together to open up the pickleball courts for our residents.”

“We are practicing social distancing and washing our hands a lot before and after playing. I am excited that the pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball courts are open.”

“For some of us, sports are essential to stay active and healthy in our community. I see so many people riding bikes, walking, and now playing on the sport courts and the softball field.”