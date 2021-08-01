Pickleball Club Social Benefits Students

Kathryn Villeneuve

A big win for both PebbleCreek pickleball players and for students at Eliseo C. Felix Elementary School during the Pickleball Club’s 4th of July Social. For over 175 members, there was an abundance of fun, play, and food. For the teachers and students of the elementary school, our members donated a huge amount of school supplies. Under the leadership of Constance and John Angus, and at least 19 other volunteers, our members enjoyed lots of laughter as they played games and met new friends.

Club member donations allowed us to fill one truck and two SUVs with books, notebooks, pencils, markers, Kleenex, Clorox wipes, and other critical school supplies. Additionally, a cash donation of $557 was presented to the school principal, Gina Schmitt. Eliseo C. Felix Elementary serves 550 children, grades 2 through 5, and is identified as a Title 1 School. Title 1 schools are those with high numbers or high percentages (at least 40% of the student population) of children from low-income families who are eligible for free and reduced cost lunch programs. Children in households with incomes below 130% of the poverty line qualify for free meals. Those with family incomes between 130% and 185% of the poverty line qualify for reduced-price meals. In many districts, there are too many schools that meet the 40% threshold; therefore, districts must identify the schools with the highest populations to be designated as a Title 1 school.

Gina Schmitt, principal from Felix Elementary, thanked our members for their tremendous support. She said she was overwhelmed and grateful for the generosity of the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club. There are always opportunities at Felix, or many other schools, if individuals want to volunteer to help these kids.

We had four lucky winners of certificates to Hope’s Bakery. Each member received one ticket to the drawing for coming to the social and then could also receive additional tickets for participating in some fun dinking and serve/return of serve games.

The Pickleball Club’s next big social event will be dinner and music at our fall kick-off on Oct. 17.

Thank you to everyone who made this day a great success!