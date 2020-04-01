Pickleball Club Raises $250,000 Towards New Court Complex

Cynthia Schwartz

Members of the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club overwhelmingly voted last year that, if a plan was approved by the PCHOA, they would raise $500,000 to defray some of the costs for building sixteen additional pickleball courts in our community.

Now that the PCHOA has officially announced that RCI will spend $1.5 million for 16 new courts and donate land for this project, the PCPB Club is going “full steam ahead” to fulfill our financial commitment. To date, the PCPB Club has raised the initial $250,000 before the suggested date of May 1 to begin the project. The money that the club raises will provide additional and required amenities for this project.

While waiting for a final decision on the courts, Tony Wells volunteered to head up the PCPB Club fundraising efforts. Ideas from the club’s members came flowing in and many were put on the calendar.

To quickly reach the initial fundraising goal, the PCPB Club offered lifetime memberships at $400 each. The initial target was 400 lifetime memberships. With the continuing growth of the club, there are currently 436 lifetime members. Current members may upgrade at any time. After May 1, 2020, this option will increase to $600/person for the remainder of the year. When the next PCPB Club board has their membership meeting in November 2020, the choice to continue or end any new lifetime memberships will be determined as well as any new fee structure of dues for 2021. The club also offers a general membership for $50/year, renewable every year on the anniversary date of joining.

One fundraiser that is offered now is BYOB – “Buy Your Own Brick.” Members of the PCPB Club, PebbleCreek residents, friends and family, and sponsors will have the opportunity to donate money through this program and have their legacy in and around the new pickleball courts.

Stay tuned for the next article in the PebbleCreek Post about more fundraising events and we’ll see you on the courts!