Pickleball Club hosts Appreciation Social

Pam Smith

On March 17, 2018, St. Patrick’s Day, the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club hosted an appreciation social for all their club members to thank everyone for their support in the 2018 third annual PebbleCreek Tournament as well as all who volunteer their time throughout the year. It was a great day of social play, fun and Ruby’s BBQ! The Board appreciates you and thanks you.

Board members: Jim Leonard, President; Mike Sausser, Vice President; Renee deLassus, Treasurer; Linda Krueger, Secretary and Pam Smith, Officer at Large