Pet of The Month: Julee Loves Life

Carol Stewart

This is Julee, AKC registered as Guerin Image of Perfection. Julee is a five-years-young papillon who thinks she is the Walmart greeter. She loves life and everyone she meets. When Julee isn’t being everyone’s newest best friend, she practices agility and rally. She hopes to compete in those sports, but until then is enjoying the practice sessions.

Julee has several AKC titles: Tricks Novice and Intermediate, BCAT (100-yard dash), and recently passed her Temperament Test title.

Julee shares her home with her cousin, Story (Guerin history in the making). Their moms are sisters. Both love Sunrise Park, so stop by and say hi!