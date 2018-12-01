Pet of the Month

We are The Three Amigos

Peggy Pase

Grayson, Winston, and Bentley joined the Pase family in unit 20 in early April. They belonged to Peggy’s sister who passed away in March and although other people had offered to find homes for them, Peggy couldn’t stand the thought of splitting them up. She and Jim had also just lost their seventeen-year-old Maltese poodle mix, so taking them in wasn’t a hard decision, although they never had multiple dogs before. All rescues, “the boys” had been trained as pet therapy dogs and enjoyed snuggling with patients at several nursing homes and hospitals in the east valley where they were known as “The Three Amigos”.

As with all pets, they each have their own personalities! Grayson, a Schnauzer/Lhasa Apso mix, and Winston, a Shih Tzu, are both thirteen years old and enjoy strolls in the grass at Sunrise Park, where they do more sniffing than walking. Bentley, a Yorkie/Shih Tzu mix, is eleven years old and very energetic, insisting on a brisk morning walk of at least 1.5 miles every day. Bentley doesn’t like dogs very much, other than his brothers, so if you meet him on a walk and you have a dog, he will be pretty obnoxious.

Their favorite pastimes include removing their many toys from their basket and strewing them around the living room, exchanging high fives for treats, snuggling with people and taking naps. Maybe they will find a pet therapy group to help in the west valley soon. They have settled into their new forever home and are enjoying life in PebbleCreek.