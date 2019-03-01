PebbleCreek’s Big Band presents Burst of Music XII

Susan Kice

Burst of Music is back for its 12th consecutive year bringing you songs reminiscent of the Big Band era. PebbleCreek’s own “big band” will be performing on stage at the Renaissance Theater from March 21 through the 23; that’s three nights only. Tickets go on sale online March 9 at 8:00 a.m. Please note tickets will be for sale online only; there will be no in-person sales prior to performance nights. To purchase tickets go to the HOA website > Things To Do > Ticket sales > Burst of Music XII > Select Dates > Select Seats. Cost is $16.50 per ticket including fees. Pay with Visa or MasterCard, then print your tickets.

Under the direction of Bruce Birnel, the musicians will be performing a wide variety of numbers including pop, swing and jazz. Featured soloists will be Karen Follett and the former “Mr. Karaoke,” Barry Jeannelle.

This year’s performance promises to be the best ever. You won’t want to miss it. So remember, March 9 at 8:00 a.m. tickets go on sale (online only) and sales will continue until 5:00 p.m. the evening of each performance. If there are seats still available, tickets will be sold at the door the night of each performance beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Your hands will be a clappin’ and your toes will be a tappin’ as you enjoy listening to the sounds of Burst of Music XII!