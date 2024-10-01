PebbleCreek Voices: Teri Sellers Explains Our Aging Brains

Jack Miller

Welcome to the Fourth PebbleCreek Voices interview!

My goal with these interviews is to spark meaningful conversations within our community by listening to our neighbors’ stories and getting to know them better.

Introducing Teri Sellers

This interview features Teri Sellers, a Certified Dementia Practitioner with over three decades of experience in senior care. She began her career in corporate senior care. Teri then moved into management roles. Eventually, she started her own business, Golden Assist.

Teri relocated to Arizona about 20 years ago and has lived and served in PebbleCreek for the past 14 years.

Insights on Dementia

During our 45-minute conversation, Teri shared valuable insights on dementia, a condition that profoundly affects many families in our community. We focused primarily on Alzheimer’s disease, as it is the most common form of dementia.

Teri’s involvement in the community began soon after she settled in PebbleCreek. She was introduced to the Alzheimer’s Support Group, founded by PebbleCreek’s Kare Bears. Teri volunteered to lead this group and has facilitated it for about 12 years. Recently, Kare Bears resumed sponsoring the group, and Teri now leads the Alzheimer’s Support Group at Desert Springs Church in Goodyear.

What to Expect

This enlightening interview promises to deepen your understanding of dementia and its impact on individuals and families. Whether you are directly affected by dementia or simply interested in learning more, this conversation with Teri Sellers is sure to be both informative and thought-provoking.

How to Listen

To listen to the interview, please use this link: pebblecreekvoices.substack.com and paste it into your browser.

Contact Information

For more information, you can reach Teri by phone at 602–793-0299 or via email at [email protected].