PebbleCreek Tennis Club forms new USTA Women’s Tennis Team

Norma Whitley

The PebbleCreek Tennis Club is proud to announce the addition of a newly formed USTA 3.5 Women’s 40+ Tennis Team. This new tennis team, the Pebbles, began tournament play in January 2019 with matches throughout the valley with other United States Tennis Association teams.

With the addition of this USTA Women’s Tennis Team, PebbleCreek now has ten tennis teams that compete throughout the valley.

The new USTA team, Pebbles, consists of tennis club members Lorinne Banister (captain), Roxanne Forrest, Shelley Bain, Mary Zanella, Patricia Ingalls, Vikki Constable, Joan Patchin, Susan Hunt, Vicki Shaner, Kay Skripka, Pam Wallace and Susie Anderson.

For further information regarding PebbleCreek Tennis Club membership, upcoming tennis club events and tennis lessons, please contact tennis club president Dennis Whitley at dwhitley.brt@gmail.com.