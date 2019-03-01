PebbleCreek Tennis Club celebrates the Aussie open

Norma Whitley

While tennis champions like Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Petra Kvitova amazed the world at Melbourne, Australia for the 2019 Australian Tennis Open, PebbleCreek tennis lovers took to the courts at Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls for their own “Aussie Open” social.

Upon arriving at the PebbleCreek tennis courts, attendees were greeted by tennis club volunteers at sign-in along with the Australian flag and various other interesting Aussie touches, such as, a boomerang, a koala stuffed animal, inflatable kangaroo, Australian music and songs and a didgeridoo (the droning Aboriginal Australian wind instrument, also used for percussion).

After socializing with friends to the sounds of Australian music and songs, tennis players took to the courts for an hour and a half of doubles tennis play coordinated by tournament director Diane Bostock. Following tennis play, attendees were treated to an “Aussome” lunch organized by social director Janet Wise. A special thank you goes out to the volunteers from the Passion Tennis Team for their help during the social.

Did someone say Vegemite? Yes, they did. Attendees were treated to a sampling of vegemite (a popular Australia spread) on toasted bread, faux “roo” stew (beef stew) with a biscuit and lamingtons (sponge cake with raspberry filling rolled in chocolate and coated with coconut). A delicious feast for all!

Social Director Janet Wise also donated a beautiful Koala flannel quilt that she made as a raffle prize, created a fun game of identifying the meaning of various Australian words and taught all the famous Aussie chant often heard at sporting events – “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!”

Keep a lookout for future tennis socials and our Cinco De Mayo event.

For further information about the PebbleCreek Tennis Club, please contact Dennis Whitley, president at dwhitley.brt@gmail.com or 917-865-8648.