PebbleCreek Singers Presents Sing Americana

Diane Piehl

Did you miss opening day of ticket sales for the PebbleCreek Singers’ spring concert “Sing Americana”? You still have opportunities to purchase tickets, both online and at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk, on the following days: Tuesday, April 2, 9, 16, or Friday, April 5, 12, 19. Online through the PebbleCreek HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. No log in is necessary. Just go to the Home Page, click on “Ticket Sales” and PebbleCreek Singers. Make your selection and print your tickets.

From the opening number, Anything is Possible, to the patriotic finale, your trip through America will be foot tapping enjoyable. The Singers’ men’s quartet, The Four Kings, share an old favorite, Put Your Head on My Shoulder, while 8 Is Enough talks about crazy little things called love, and Triple Trouble takes us down to the river. Many of the selections in this concert feature familiar soloists Pat Ingalls, Jan Aldrin, Doug Christensen, Larry Eidt, Rex Nelsen, Faith Kalback, Patrice Cole, Doug Will and Chris Barlow along with some newer members Chanca Morrell, Dan Baker and Sheila Snyder sharing their talents. A trio of Donna Swagger, Mary Gangl and Alice Lewis add variety to yet another number. Live music joins in the mix to accompany certain pieces.

There is something for everyone in Sing Americana in the Renaissance Theater April 25, 26, 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Join us for an evening of entertaining musical selections!