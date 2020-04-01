PebbleCreek Singers Presents Let There Be Music

Diane Piehl

Let’s celebrate spring by keeping the beat while traveling over troubled waters, seeking the rainbow, letting freedom ring, and remembering the season! You won’t want to miss the wonderful selection of music for the PebbleCreek Singers spring concert, “Let There Be Music.”

New staging, costuming, and pure fun will make for a most enjoyable evening. Selections by the chorus specialty groups, 8 Is Enough, The Four Kings, Triple Trouble, and the newest to hit the stage, The Key of She, will please the audience.

Surely by now your calendars have been marked to attend one of the Singers’ spring concerts beginning Wednesday, April 22 through Saturday, April 25, 2020. If you haven’t gotten tickets yet, tickets may be purchased directly from PCHOA at https://pebblecreekhoa.org. Log in with your member ID and password. Go to “Things to Do,” then to “Tickets,” and scroll down to PC Singers>Buy Tickets (or https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tpcs.

PC Singers can also be reached via email at pcsingers@mail.com).

Renaissance Theater lobby sales will be on Tuesdays, April 7, 14 and Fridays, April 3, 10, 17 between 8-10 a.m.; cash or check only.