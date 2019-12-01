PebbleCreek Singers presenting ‘Mistletoe and Holly’

Diane Piehl

Ticket sales are well under way as the PebbleCreek Singers nears opening night of Mistletoe and Holly in the Renaissance Theater beginning Dec. 4 for four nights, Dec. 4, 5, 6, and 7.

If you haven’t purchased tickets, you may do so directly from PC HOA at https://pebblecreekhoa.org; log in with your member ID and password, go to “Things to Do” then to “Tickets” and scroll down to PC Singers>Buy Tickets or direct link to ticket purchases from Arts People at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tpcs.

PC Singers can also be reached via email at pcsingers@mail.com.

The Singers, under the direction of Associate Director Jerry Drake and our team of talented musicians, are looking forward to sharing the sounds of the holiday season with the audience. Watch closely so you don’t miss anything!

Surely you have marked your calendars and are anxiously awaiting this concert to kick off your holidays. See you in the Renaissance Theater Dec. 4, 5, 6, or 7 beginning at 7 p.m. for holiday delights! You will not be disappointed.