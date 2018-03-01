PebbleCreek residents donate violin to MIM

Lynne Cacciola

John Cacciola and his sister, Michelina Campisano, of Lancaster, PA were interested in donating their father’s violin to The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). This violin was made by French manufacturer, Jerome Thibouville in 1904.

To gain knowledge of MIM and the procedures to donate a musical instrument, John started by contacting Linda Kirsh the MIM registrar. John began by learning more about MIM and Linda clarified the MIM donation process.

With a collection of nearly 9,000 instruments and objects the MIM provides an exceptional experience for all visitors. MIM’s five geographic galleries showcase music and cultures from every country in the world. Multimedia devices allow each visitor to hear and see the creative spirit of people.

In MIM’s Artist Gallery, visitors get a close look at instruments played by artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, John Lennon and many others. After a six-month process, John and his sister were extremely pleased by MIM’s acceptance of this violin. Dr. Jordan, Deputy Director and Chief Curator, said, “We are thrilled to add your instrument to our collection. As I understand it, we did not have one of this type, and now we do.”

Following the visit, John and his wife, Doris, came to realize how fortunate they are to be so close to a world class museum. A visit to MIM would be a great activity the whole family would enjoy.