PebbleCreek Republican Club meeting notice

Liz Gibson

The PebbleCreek Republican Club (PCRC) welcomed members and guests to another very large turnout on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Social time began at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar, and the meeting followed at 7 p.m. A complimentary snack table in the ballroom was provided through member’s dues, and coffee was also available.Following the business meeting, there was a short break for refreshments.

The first speaker was U.S. Representative Debbie Lesko, who gave a short update on her activities in Washington.

The main program speaker, Larry Schweikart, is the co-author of the New York Times number 1 best seller A Patriot’s History of the United States, as well as the co-author of How Trump Won and the new biography, Reagan: The American President. Larry discussed the life and legacy of the 40th U.S. president, sharing little-known facts about this beloved president who to this day “remains dear to the hearts of Americans.” His book was available, and he stayed for a book signing after the meeting.

Because of popular demand, the PCRC has added a social time for a half hour after the meeting for attendees and speakers to casually get together with questions and conversation. Snacks and coffee will continue to be served.

As our membership has climbed well above 300, we are delighted with the interest in our programs and business. The PCRC will continue with timely and informative presentations.