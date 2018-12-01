PebbleCreek Republican Club annual Veterans Day dinner

Liz Gibson

The PebbleCreek Republican Club’s ninth annual Patriotic Event and Dinner was held Thursday, November 1, 2018, in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Following a social time, the beautiful and moving program started promptly at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance led by LD 13 Representative Tim Dunn and the singing of The Star Spangled Banner. The invocation was then given by Tom Chapman.

In recognition of our veterans, the audience sang military theme songs from all the branches of service, with the words provided in the program. Throughout the evening a video presentation, produced by Sandra Hand, was flashing pictures of PebbleCreek Republican Club veterans. These included vets from WWII, Korea and Vietnam, in their uniforms and often from their theaters of service.

The annual “missing Man Table” was presented by Sue Harrison. In remembrance of the missing in action, the table is set with a single red rose and yellow ribbon on a white cloth with an inverted glass.

Following the dinner, the Veterans Recognition was presented by US Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, AZ Senator Sine Kerr, AZ Representative Tim Dunn and Talk Show Host Mike Broomhead. All of the veterans came forward to be acknowledged and pose for a picture.

Next came the presentation of the 2018 Honoree Recognition award to Ronald H. Lord by PCRC President Linda Migliore. Ron Lord joined the US Air Force in 1956 and retired 30 years later in 1986. His extensive experience included pilot training and flying fighter aircraft in Japan, Germany and Italy as well as combat tours over North and South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Serving as US Air Force Attaché in the American Embassy in Bonn, Germany, he was then stationed at Allied Force Central Europe Headquarters as Chief of Staff for the Director of Operations and Intelligence for four years. His post Air Force career included eight years as a training project manager for a near real time intelligence analysis system. Ron and wife Georgia have four children, four grandchildren, one great grandson and one great granddaughter.

Both speakers, Debbie Lesko and Mike Broomfield, gave wonderful and meaningful patriotic presentations. The evening ended with the singing of God Bless America.