PebbleCreek Receives Special Recognition Flag from Air Force Squadron

Traci Baker, Director of Community Activities and Communications

Earlier this year, HOA staffer Trudy Shaffer began a donation campaign here in PebbleCreek to benefit deployed military soldiers. Her husband, Kurt Shaffer, Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, and member of the 55th CBCS squadron was deployed on a lengthy mission to develop a new military base in Africa. His squadron was among the many deployed soldiers to benefit from Trudy’s efforts. Trudy ended up sending out more than 100 large care packages to soldiers all over the world from the donations received from PebbleCreek residents and neighboring businesses. Senior Master Sergeant Shaffer’s squadron was so grateful, not only did they name Trudy “Deployed Spouse of the Year,” they also did something incredibly special to thank PebbleCreek. A U.S. flag was selected by the squadron commander, this flag was flown in a military mission, and then it was presented to Senior Master Sergeant Shaffer to give PebbleCreek to honor all that was given. The flag presentation was made by Senior Master Sergeant Shaffer to General Manager Bill Barnard in early November and was featured in the Salute to Veterans 2020 video presentation this year. Senior Master Sergeant Shaffer purchased a beautiful glass display case that he had engraved as follows: This Flag was flown in honor of PebbleCreek residents. Thank you for your support. 724EABS, Agadez, Niger.

If you would like to view the flag case, it is on display in the Administration Offices lobby.