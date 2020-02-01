PebbleCreek Quilters Club Breaks Donations Record

Linda Rowe

Over 100 members of the PebbleCreek Quilters Club met in the beautiful Tuscany Falls Chianti Room on Dec. 9, 2019, to celebrate the activities and charity projects completed during the year. A highlight of the meeting was the display of the 2019 opportunity quilt donated by Sue Godwin and quilted by Barb Maurer. The room was quiet with suspense as the winning ticket was drawn. The winner was Carol Horan. Proceeds from ticket sales are used to purchase supplies for community service projects.

Judy Frank reported that PC Quilters donated 197 quilts and 558 total items. Some of the items include: 23 quilts to Hospice of the Valley, 9 quilts to Ryan’s House, 20 veterans’ quilts, 7 dog beds, 37 Hope Bags for New Life Center, 38 Zippy/Strippy Bags, and 2 men’s bags for New Life Center and nearly 100 baby bibs and baby quilts to Abrazo West Medical Center.

In addition to the outstanding education programs offered throughout the year, PebbleCreek Quilters launched a new program to promote fun and social activities for members. These groups focus on particular techniques and goals of quilting. They include: featherweight sewing machine group, machine embroidery group, kitchen table sewers, fiber arts, serger group.

The meeting concluded with an announcement of members elected officers for 2020: President, Ronda Jones; VP, Marka Locker; Treasurer, Cheryl Skummer; Secretary, Carol Moonan; Community Service, Patsy Wagner and Mary Hill co–chairman; Education, Sandy Crabtree and Carole Schumacher; Publicity, Linda Rowe; Long Arm, Roberta Penchina – Chairman, Linda Publicover, Irene Lukes, Erma Taylor.

Standing Committee Chairs are: Social, Chris Booth; Sales, JoEllen Cruze; Window, Maura Weddle, Nancy Muramoto, and Dona Thompson; Librarian/Historian/Website, Ronda Jones; Veteran’s, Cynthia Schwartz; Emeritus, Jean Fry.

If you would like more information or have an interest in joining this fun and creative group, please email Ronda Jones at info@pebblecreekquilters.org or check out our website at https://www.pebblecreekquilters.org/home.html.