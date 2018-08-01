PebbleCreek Putters sport the Red, White and Blue

Maureen Campbell

The weather was sizzling on Independence Day at PebbleCreek and the red, white and blue was blazing on the 18-hole Tuscany Falls putting course.

When the PebbleCreek Putters Club resumed play on July 4 after course aerifying, everyone was ready for a challenge and a chance to celebrate America by wearing their red, white and blue golf attire.

All the rules of putting were in effect, with the addition of hole number nine being designated for a double payout for any member scoring a hole-in-one. Only one member, Jerry Variola, sunk a hole-in-one on the celebration hole nine. Jerry also putted two other holes-in-one as part of his Independence Day celebration.

The PebbleCreek Putters Club is playing on its summer schedule, weekly on Wednesdays at 8:00 a.m., through August and September.

You will find membership forms in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop or please contact the Club’s Membership Chairperson, Carol Hahn, at kchchevy@aol.com with any questions or for more information.