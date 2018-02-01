PebbleCreek Putters elect 2018 Board of Directors

Maureen Campbell

The PebbleCreek Putters Club begins 2018 with over 400 members, its largest roster ever. The new Board of Directors is planning programs for increased skill development, more social events and fun for members, whether they are continuing or new members.

The club extends its thanks to the Election Committee, Jennifer Stahl and Jed Weisman, for their work and the introduction of electronic voting this year.

The PebbleCreek Putters Club putts weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays all year long. You will find membership forms in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop, or contact the club’s membership chairperson, Carol Hahn, kchchevy@aol.com, with any questions or for more information.