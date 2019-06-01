PebbleCreek Putters compete to Beat the Pros

Maureen Campbell

Do you ever think that you could “beat the pro” as you watch golf on TV or read the sports section?

Members of the PebbleCreek Putters Club were able to test their putting skills against four of our PebbleCreek golf staff professionals on May 1, 2019. The club’s annual Beat The Pros Tournament allowed members to compete against Bill Barnard, PebbleCreek General Manager; Ronnie Decker, Head Golf Professional at Eagle’s Nest; Dave Vader, Head Golf Professional at Tuscany Falls and Assistant Golf Professional Mark Hernon.

Putters were divided into four flights based on their established Putters Club handicaps. Players in each flight competed against the golf professional assigned to that flight. The competition was lighthearted and gracious but certainly serious. Members enjoyed the opportunity to play along with the professionals and get to know them better.

The best three net scores in each flight which “beat the pro” won prize money. Prizes were awarded during a special lunch buffet in the Chianti Room following the tournament.

Tournament Results:

Flight 1: Pro: Ronnie Decker. Winners: 1st, Diane Norgaard; 2nd, Jeannie Alvarez; 3rd, Tom Wattawa.

Flight 2: Pro Dave Vader. Winners: 1st, Steve Schneider; 2nd, Claire Tupper; 3rd, Dolores Ayers.

Flight 3: Pro: Mark Hernon. Winners: 1st, George Hoefflin; 2nd, George McNeil; 3rd, Terri Hoefflin.

Flight 4: Pro: Bill Barnard. Winners: 1st, Dennis McClung; 2nd, Diane Seeber; 3rd, Bob Wainman.

The PebbleCreek Putters Club putts weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the year. You will find membership forms in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop at or contact the club’s Membership Chairperson, Donna von Oy, donvon62@cox.net.